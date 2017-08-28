A teen boy and teen girl threw large rocks at vehicles traveling on the Atlantic City Expressway during a month and a half span, injuring at least two people and smashing the windshields of ten vehicles, according to police.

Police say the 14-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl threw the rocks at vehicles traveling in the area of milepost 40 through 41 of the Expressway in Winslow Township, Camden County between July 9 and August 23. In all, police say ten vehicles were damaged and two people suffered minor injuries.

Both teens were captured on surveillance video on August 22 and later identified. Witnesses then told police they spotted the teens in the area of Kali Drive and the AC Expressway on August 25 as they were gathering rocks in a bucket. Police then responded to the area and arrested the teens.

Both suspects are charged with criminal mischief, interference with transportation, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault.

The teens were lodged in the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.

