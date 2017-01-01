Over 1,000 people braved the cold temperatures and ran into the chilly waters during the annual polar bear plunges in Atlantic City and Brigantine. The 26th annual AC Polar Bear Plunge raised money for the “Multiple Sclerosis Association of America” while Brigantine’s Polar Bear Plunge raised money for families of wounded members of the military. (Published 25 minutes ago)

Over 1,000 people ran into the icy cold waters of the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for good causes. The annual polar bear plunges took place on New Year’s Day in Atlantic City and Brigantine, New Jersey.

Atlantic City’s 26th annual plunge took place in front of the Resorts Casino Hotel around noon. Hundreds of people ran into the water to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.

At the same time, around 1,000 people ran into the ocean in front of the Laguna Grill & Rum Bar in Brigantine, New Jersey to raise money for military families.