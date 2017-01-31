Sept. 20, 2016: Richard Basciano, far left, outside court before the defense gave opening statements in the Market Street building collapse trial.

All six defendants in the landmark civil trial for the Market Street collapse catastrophe have been found liable by a jury after just several hours of deliberations.

The trial now enters a second phase in which the jury will determine how much each defendant owes the nineteen plaintiffs, who are made up of the families of seven people killed and 12 others injured when a four-story wall crushed the Salvation Army thrift store at 22nd and Market streets, June 5, 2013.

The defendants in the nearly five-month trial are developer Richard Basciano and his company STB, his project representative Plato Marinakos, demolition contractor Griffin Campbell, Campbell’s excavator operator Sean Benschop, and the Salvation Army.

In the damages phase, attorneys are expected to call expert witnesses to testify how much value can and should be assessed when life is lost, people are injured, and trauma is incurred upon victims.

