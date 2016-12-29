King of Prussia Armed ATM Theft Suspect Behind Bars | NBC 10 Philadelphia
King of Prussia Armed ATM Theft Suspect Behind Bars

The Montgomery County robbery suspect is accused of an unrelated robbery in neighboring Chester County

By Dan Stamm

    Upper Merion Township Police
    Jamal Goodwin faces robbery charges in two Pennsylvania counties.

    Police in Montgomery County announced the arrest Thursday of a man wanted for an armed robbery at a King of Prussia bank ATM earlier this month.

    Upper Merion Township Police charged Jamal Goodwin, 25, with robbery, aggravated assault and related charges in the Dec. 5 robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank location at 101 W. DeKalb Pike.

    Officers responded to the bank around 8 that night after a man reported being robbed by an armed man while using the ATM. The robber took money from the man’s wallet then drove off, said police.

    Goodwin, of Carroll Street in Philadelphia would later confess to the crime as investigators recovered the gun, said police.

    Goodwin, remains jailed on $200,000 bail in Chester County on unrelated armed robbery charges. His public defender didn't immediately return NBC10's call for comment.

