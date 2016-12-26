Philadelphia Pet Shelter Offers New Year's Resolutions to Adopt a Furry Friend | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Philadelphia Pet Shelter Offers New Year's Resolutions to Adopt a Furry Friend

By Dan Stamm

    ACCT Philly is offering free or discounted pet adoptions through New Year's as part of its "Bark in the Mew Year" campaign. ACCT Philly's Amy Dorminy introduces NBC10's Katy Zachry to "Ilana." (Published 3 hours ago)

    A Philadelphia pet shelter is waiving fees and looking for donations as they close out 2016 and ring in the "Mew Year."

    The Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia on W Hunting Park Avenue is offering discounted pricing on adoptions as they "Bark in the Mew Year."

    The event is set up to follow some traditional New Year’s resolutions like getting in shape, saving money and learning something new.

    ACCT Philly's event kicks off Monday with free large dog adoptions and wraps up New Year's Eve with all strays being free.

    Published 3 hours ago

    More than 53,000 pets were adopted through the 2016 Clear the Shelters campaign, a nationwide push to place deserving animals in forever homes. Join the conversation on social media using #ClearTheShelters.

