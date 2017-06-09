The most current method and technology available for heart transplants is an estimated 50 years old but new technology may revolutionize how heart transplant surgeries may change in the near future, reported NBC News.

The current method starts by having the organ taken out of the donor then it is flushed with a cold salt solution, which includes preservatives to keep the organ viable for transplant. It’s then put on ice and sent to a hospital where it is needed.

But the new technique will allow donated organs to stay healthy outside of a human body for longer periods of time, so they can be sent farther distances to waiting recipients.