During her introduction of Lady Gaga and Metallica at the Grammys, Laverne Cox told the audience to “Google Gavin Grimm,” NBC News reported.

Cox also posted information on her Instagram and Twitter about Grimm. Grimm is a 17-year-old high school senior whose fight will be taken to Supreme Court on March 28. The transgender boy is fighting for his right to use the boys bathroom at school.

The Gloucester County School Board decided Grimm couldn’t use the boys bathroom, so Grimm sued. With the help of the ACLU, he has been fighting this case for more than two years.

ACLU attorney Josh Block told NBC News that the case holds even more significance with the Trump administration in power.

“Gavin’s case is the first time the Supreme Court will consider the question and reaffirm that transgender people are protected,” he said. “With a new administration, these protections are more critical than ever.”