Gavin Grimm: Meet the Boy Laverne Cox Shouted Out at the Grammys

With the help of the ACLU, he has been fighting for the right to use the boys bathroom for more than two years

    Laverne Cox made special note of transgender teenager Gavin Grimm at the Grammys.

    During her introduction of Lady Gaga and Metallica at the Grammys, Laverne Cox told the audience to “Google Gavin Grimm,” NBC News reported.

    Cox also posted information on her Instagram and Twitter about Grimm. Grimm is a 17-year-old high school senior whose fight will be taken to Supreme Court on March 28. The transgender boy is fighting for his right to use the boys bathroom at school.

    The Gloucester County School Board decided Grimm couldn’t use the boys bathroom, so Grimm sued. With the help of the ACLU, he has been fighting this case for more than two years.

    ACLU attorney Josh Block told NBC News that the case holds even more significance with the Trump administration in power.

    “Gavin’s case is the first time the Supreme Court will consider the question and reaffirm that transgender people are protected,” he said. “With a new administration, these protections are more critical than ever.”

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago
