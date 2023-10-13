Saturday soaker: How much rain will fall in Philly region? When will it end?

What to Know Got outdoor plans Saturday? Be sure to bring an umbrella.

Rain is expected in neighborhoods from Pennsylvania to New Jersey to Delaware throughout much of Saturday.

Read on to get details on timing to find out when the rain is expected to end.

You might want to reconsider your Saturday plans outdoors as rain is expected to drench the region for much of the day.

Saturday soaker in Philadelphia region. What's the timing?

An area of low pressure will move across the lower Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley Friday night and Saturday, eventually merging with another low moving up the Southeast Coast.

This will bring widespread steady rain to our region for the entirety of Saturday.

Rain will develop from west to east with the Lehigh Valley and Pennsylvania suburbs seeing the showers first in the early morning hours -- around 6 to 7 a.m. By the lunch hour we will all most likely be seeing the wet weather.

Heavier rain will develop late Saturday night and last through much of the overnight hours.

How much rain will fall?

All in all, we expect to see 1 to 2 inches of rain across much of the Philadelphia tri-state area.

Gusty winds will be around on Saturday and Sunday with 20 to 30 mph gusts from time to time, mainly felt at the Jersey Shore, especially on Sunday.

When will the rain end?

Sunday shouldn't be a washout.

Showers will linger early Sunday morning. The low pressure system will eventually pull away from the coast taking the showers with it. We’ll be drying up through Sunday afternoon, some clouds expected to linger.

Temperatures over the weekend will be below average and cool in the 50s and 60s.

Stay ahead of the rainy weather by making sure you have the most recent version of the NBC10 app. That way you will get any weather alerts sent directly to your phone.