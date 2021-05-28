Cold Rain Will Put Damper on Most of Weekend, but Clears for Memorial Day

The Memorial Day weekend is upon us and with the unofficial start to summer comes plenty of rain for the weekend, but clearing is expected -- even if clouds hang around -- in time for Memorial Day remembrances.

Be sure to grab a light jacket and keep your umbrella handy as you will likely need both this weekend as it will feel raw outside.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Let's break it down for you for each day:

Rain Begins, Gets Heavy on Friday

Rain is expected to begin Friday afternoon and evening and could be heavy at times. Temps won't get out of the 60s and will continue to dip into the evening.

The heaviest rain is expected at night and into Saturday as the system parks itself over the Delaware Valley. Expect rain from the Pennsylvania suburbs down to the Jersey Shore.

Localized and coastal flooding are concerns.

Chilly Rain on Saturday

Don't expect temps to get out of the low 50s in most of the region Saturday.

The rain should be fairly consistent throughout the morning as easterly winds blow between 10 to 20 mph. You could, however, get a lapse in the rain in the afternoon and evening, but it won't likely last. Rain is expected to start up again later in the evening.

The best bet is to keep your umbrella on hand and plan on taking your time driving places on Saturday.

More Rain Sunday

Showers keep on coming throughout Sunday morning and afternoon. Temps are expected to be a little bit warmer, but still not get out of the mid to upper 50s.

We finally get a break from the rain Sunday evening as the second rainy system moves out.

Clearer and Warmer on Memorial Day

Clouds are likely to stick around for your Memorial Day remembrances and barbecues, but the rain should be gone. Temps should be warmer and winds should stay calm.

Watch Out for Strong Currents, Flooding

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday due to a risk of flooding along the beaches and bays along the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches.

Rip currents are also a big concern, even though the rainy and chilly weather will likely keep most people off the beaches.

This is going to be a BIG problem this weekend. Add coastal flooding at high tide and you'll need to be weather-aware at the shore. More than just rainy and chilly.... https://t.co/DSj2tWEL39 — Glenn Schwartz (@HurricaneNBC10) May 28, 2021

The best bet to make sure you are weather prepared for any situation is to make sure you download the NBC10 app and keep tuning into NBC10 News throughout the holiday weekend.