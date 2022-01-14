A double threat of weather is expected to strike the Philadelphia region this MLK weekend.

First we will be dealing with an Arctic blast that will have it feeling like the single digits. Then, a nor'easter brings the potential for snow and coastal flooding.

Here is what we know (at this point) about the double blast of wintry weather:

Frigid Weekend

Thought it was cold this week? It could feel even colder this weekend.

An Arctic blast will move in by Friday night. By Saturday morning, it is expected to feel like below zero in some neighborhoods.

It doesn't warm up much during the day Saturday, with feels-like temps topping out in the upper single digits to lower teens, at best.

The cold continues Sunday morning with feels-like temps in the single digits. By the afternoon, temps will warm into the 20s ahead of the storm.

Nor'easter to Bring Snow Then Rain Inland, Flooding Along the Coast, Bays

The quick-moving nor'easter expected to move in Sunday night and last into Monday morning is going to likely bring different outcomes in different places.

Many places could see at least some snow at the start of the storm, but as temps warm, a changeover to rain should occur. That means you could see snow on the ground when you go to bed Sunday night, but most of it could be washed away by Monday morning.

A surge of warmer air is expected to change snow to rain Sunday night into Monday morning. The Lehigh Valley and Berks County should be the last neighborhoods to see a turnover to cold rain after several inches of snow could fall.

If the storm tracks a little bit more off shore (the less likely scenario), we would get more snow in the Philadelphia region with less rain mixing in.

Along the coast and bays, coastal flooding is a concern. A full moon will add to the tidal threat.

Winds at the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches could gust 40 to 50 mph early Monday as the warm air surges inland. The chance for power outages can't be ruled out, so be sure to have your devices charged.

Stay tuned for a clearer picture of the storm as it gets nearer. And be sure to download the NBC10 app for the latest forecast and weather alerts.