Warm Wednesday Gives Way to Cold Thursday, Wintry Mess Heading Into Friday

Weather Takeaways We are in for a big temperature change as highs around 70 Wednesday give way to highs in the 30s Thursday.

Then there is a threat for a wintry mix and icing in northern and western neighborhoods Thursday night into Friday morning.

Be ready for the potential for a slick Friday morning with the possibility of power outages in colder areas.

Hold on as we are on a weather roller coaster that will see us go from highs around 70 to highs in the 30s in a matter of hours. With the temperature plunge comes a chance for icy weather and a wintry mix that could mess with your Friday morning.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

Spring-like Wednesday

Highs should top out around 70 in Philadelphia and the surrounding communities as the sun peaks through the clouds Wednesday afternoon. Winds pick up during the day so it could feel slightly cooler, but still very pleasant.

Temps Plunge Heading Into Thursday

Enjoy the warm weather Wednesday because temps dip overnight and won't get out of the 30s during the day Thursday. It will feel even colder due to the warm weather we all just experienced the day before.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This then sets us up for a tricky weather system that moves in late on Thursday.

Wintry Mix, Icing Concerns Overnight

The biggest threat for sleet, freezing rain and even brief snow is in Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and the most northern and western Pennsylvania suburbs. Icing poses the greatest danger.

You could even briefly see some freezing rain and sleet overnight along the I-95 Corridor from New Castle, Delaware, to Philadelphia to Mercer County, New Jersey, but it should switch over to only rain before people wake up.

Luckily, the warmer temps Wednesday should keep road temperatures warm enough at the start of the storm to limit accumulation. However, heavier bands could still cause icing on colder surfaces.

The icy mix should change to just rain in even the most northern and western neighborhoods by midday.

People in those farther northern and western neighborhoods should, however, be prepared for the potential of a slick Friday morning and the possibility of losing electricity due to ice on branches and power lines.

The wet weather should wrap up by late afternoon into early evening.

Mostly Sunny, Cool Weekend

Once the wet weather clears on Friday, cooler temps stick around under mostly clear skies for the weekend. The highs on Saturday should be in the mid to upper 30s. The highs then warm to the mid to upper 40s on Sunday.

Stay ahead of any weather by downloading the NBC10 app for the last weather forecast and alerts. Be sure you also have your device charged in case you lose power.