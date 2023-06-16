Storms are rolling in Friday and bringing the threat for potential severe weather for southern parts of the Philadelphia region.
A 🚨 First Alert 🚨 for storms packing the potential for large hail, damaging wind, heavy rain and an isolated tornado is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 16, 2023, for all of Delaware and much of South Jersey.
This chart shows you the chances of the different severe weather threats.
Pennsylvania neighborhoods should also expect rain and storms, but the impact isn't expected to be as severe in the more northern neighborhoods. Philadelphia and immediate neighborhoods are under a "marginal" risk for severe weather, while South Jersey and southern Delaware are under a "slight" risk.
Even as the greatest severe weather threat passes, rain and storms are expected to continue into the evening.
You can also track the radar live right here: