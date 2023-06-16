First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Chance for storms to become severe in NJ, Del.

A First Alert for severe storms and the chance of an isolated tornado is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in South Jersey and Delaware.

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Storms are rolling in Friday and bringing the threat for potential severe weather for southern parts of the Philadelphia region.

A 🚨 First Alert 🚨 for storms packing the potential for large hail, damaging wind, heavy rain and an isolated tornado is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 16, 2023, for all of Delaware and much of South Jersey.

Map shows New Jersey and Delaware neighborhoods under a First Alert on Friday, June 16, 2023.
NBC10
Map shows New Jersey and Delaware neighborhoods and counties under a First Alert on Friday, June 16, 2023.

This chart shows you the chances of the different severe weather threats.

Severe weather threats on June 16, 2023.

Pennsylvania neighborhoods should also expect rain and storms, but the impact isn't expected to be as severe in the more northern neighborhoods. Philadelphia and immediate neighborhoods are under a "marginal" risk for severe weather, while South Jersey and southern Delaware are under a "slight" risk.

Map shows severe weather threat in Philadelphia region on June 16, 2023.
NBC10
The greatest threat for severe weather is in southern neighborhoods.

Even as the greatest severe weather threat passes, rain and storms are expected to continue into the evening.

No matter where you are, be sure to have the NBC10 app downloaded to get severe weather alerts sent directly to your phone.

You can also track the radar live right here:

This article tagged under:

First Alert WeatherNew JerseyDelaware
