Rewatch Simone Biles' showstopping performances from the Paris Olympics

Simone Biles finished with this year's Olympics, but the spectacular feats she pulled off — earning her three gold medals and one silver — will live on in our memories.

See them all below:

The gymnast led Team USA to victory in the team all-around July 30, starting with a vault that posted the team-high score of 14.900.

Simone Biles helped Team USA capture gold in the women's team gymnastic competition.

Her floor routine, featuring music from both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, wowed audiences and judges with two of her eponymous skills. Her gravity-defying performance earned a score of 14.666, helping Team USA secure the all-around gold medal with 171.296 points. Italy placed second and Brazil in third.

Watch highlights of Simone Biles' floor routine during the women's team competition at the Paris Olympics.

During the individual all-around final on Aug. 1, Biles pulled off the Yurchenko double pike on the vault, which was officially named after her in 2023. The "Biles II" is currently the most difficult vault in women's gymnastics, worth 6.4 points.

Simone Biles executed a Yurchenko double pike vault on her way to winning gold in the women’s all-around final.

Biles secured her second all-around gold medal with an electric floor routine that had the crowd exploding during her final rotation. With a total of 59.131 points, she edged out Brazil's Rebeca Andrade (57.932) and reigning individual all-around champion Sunisa Lee (56.465).

The crowd exploded after watching Simone Biles’ electric floor routine in her final rotation to secure the all-around gold medal.

Biles' redemption tour didn't stop there. The gymnast won yet another gold during the women's vault final on Aug. 3, scoring 15.300 with the Yurchenko double pike. Andrade earned silver (14.966), and Jade Carey bronze (14.466).

Simone Biles executed her eponymous Yurchenko double pike to win gold in the vault final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A fall today had Biles placing fifth on the beam with a score of 13.100. Italy's Alice D'Amato took gold, with China's Zhou Yaqin in second and Italy's Manila Esposito coming third.

Biles rounded out her Olympics journey Monday with tumbles that won her a silver in the floor final, 0.033 points behind Andrade (14.166).

She performed a total of 17 routines in Paris, competing in all but one possible event. The 27-year-old has now won seven Olympic gold medals and 11 medals overall.

Simone Biles will leave the Paris Olympics with four gymnastics medals after claiming silver on floor.