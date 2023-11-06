Viewers will have the chance to speak face to face with NBC10 anchors, reporters, producers and editors with the NBC10 Listens tour!

The goal of the tour is to engage with you, our viewer, to understand the most pressing needs of where you live, the issues that are most important to you and how NBC10 can better serve you.

Our first stop on the tour will be in Haddon Heights, New Jersey, on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Our panel for the first event will feature NBC10 morning news anchors Erin Coleman, Lucy Bustamante and Keith Jones as well as NBC10 executive producer Emad Khalil and NBC10 digital managing editor David Chang.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

L to R: Erin Coleman, Lucy Bustamante, Keith Jones.

Email NBC10Listens@nbcuni.com now for a chance to be part of our panel and scan the QR code to register!