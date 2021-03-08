Truck Fire Stops NJ-Bound Traffic on Walt Whitman Bridge

A tractor-trailer caught fire near the foot of the Walt Whitman Bridge in New Jersey Monday morning, forcing NJ-bound drivers to come to a complete stop for at least an hour.

The truck fire took place a little before 6 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near the end of the downside.

Traffic quickly backed up across the span of the bridge connection South Jersey and South Philadelphia. It remained at a stop into Philadelphia more than an hour later.

Avoid the area and get off the Schuylkill Expressway before you get to the bridge. The Ben Franklin Bridge is the closest alternative option, but it could get crowded. The Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges could also be used, but are much further away.

The westbound lanes toward Philadelphia remained open.

This story is developing and will be updated.