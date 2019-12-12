Tech Jobs

Philadelphia Among Cities Where Companies Plan to Expand Tech Teams

Of the Philadelphia companies, 99% plan to hire project-based professionals

By Brendan Ward | Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia is among the top cities where companies are planning to expand their technology teams, according to a recent report from human resources consulting firm Robert Half.

To conduct the survey, Robert Half surveyed over 2,800 “IT decision makers” across 28 U.S. cities. 

Philadelphia tied for No. 19 with San Diego with 65% of companies planning to hire tech talent within the next six months. Of the Philadelphia companies, 99% plan to hire project-based professionals and 96% are confident their companies will see growth next year.  

Despite the plans to hire more tech employees, 84% of Philadelphia companies surveyed said they have difficulty finding tech talent.

Read more about companies' plans to expand technology teams in Philadelphia at PBJ.com.

