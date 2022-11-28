Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo Combine for Portugal's First Goal Vs. Uruguay

Wait, who scored?

The 54th minute of Portugal's second group stage match against Uruguay on Monday provided both exhilaration and confusion.

Exhilaration because Portugal scored its first goal of the game, but confusion ensued over who recorded the goal: Bruno Fernandes or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Fernandes delivered a high cross from the left flank towards an open Ronaldo in the middle of the penalty box, with Ronaldo seemingly heading it home past Sergio Rochet. Ronaldo had the higher seretonin levels after being given the goal, but it turned out he did not touch it as it went in.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Still, Ronaldo's run and positioning made Rochet feel helpless as he thought it would be scored regardless, but the Uruguayan goalkeeper could've saved it had he stayed on his feet and tracked the ball in mid air.

With the goal going to Fernandes, it now means the 28-year-old midfielder has been directly involved in seven goals over his last five appearances for Portugal (four goals, three assists).

Fernandez had two assists in Portugal's World Cup opener against Ghana when it pulled off a narrow 3-2 win.

The best chance for either side had come in the 32nd minute when Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur made a sensational run from behind the midfield line to the penalty box before his shot was saved.

Ronaldo does have a goal to his name in Qatar after converting a penalty kick to begin the scoring against Ghana.