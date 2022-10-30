nfl

WATCH: Panthers Score Late Hail Mary Vs. Falcons, Lose in Overtime

Carolina ended up falling in overtime 37-34 after missing a potential game-winning field goal

By Sanjesh Singh

Scroll down to watch video

WATCH: Panthers score late Hail Mary vs. Falcons, lose in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There’s just something about the Atlanta Falcons and 28.

Up 34-28 against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) with 23 seconds left in regulation, the Falcons (4-4) allowed P.J. Walker and D.J. Moore to link up on a 62-yard Hail Mary to tie the game.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While not technically a designed Hail Mary since only Moore ran a “go” route out of the five eligible receivers, it was a miraculous play that capped off a 21-point fourth quarter for Carolina.

However, a celebration penalty pushed the extra point attempt to 48 yards, and Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro missed the kick for his first failed XP of the season. 

The game then went into overtime with a first-place spot in the NFC South up for grabs.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies 16 hours ago

2022 World Series: Phillies React to Astros Lefty Framber Valdez Potentially Using Foreign Substance

Philadelphia Phillies 15 hours ago

Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros

Pineiro had the chance to win the game with a 33-yard field goal with just about five minutes left, but it went wide left.

Then, with 1:55 remaining, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a 41-yarder to seal the 37-34 win and give Atlanta sole possession of the top spot in the division.

Of course, the Falcons are most notoriously linked to their Super Bowl LI crumble when they lost to the New England Patriots despite having a 28-3 lead, but they avoided misery this time.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

nflCarolina PanthersAtlanta Falcons
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us