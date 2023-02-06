There’s nothing like that refreshing feeling of being drenched in ice cold Gatorade after winning the Super Bowl.

Well, it may not be refreshing, but anything goes when you’re the head coach of a team that gets to lift the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy after a long season.

Fun Super Bowl prop bets are becoming more and more enticing to gamble on, and one of the categories fans love is the color of Gatorade coaches will be showered in.

At Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, either Eagles’ Nick Sirianni or Chiefs’ Andy Reid will be swimming in the sticky sports drink. But ahead of the action, here are some color odds and a bit of history of Gatorade showers:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

What color will the Gatorade shower be at the Super Bowl?

The color reveal for the Gatorade shower will be a surprise until game day.

Ahead of the action, here’s a look at the color odds for Super Bowl LVII:

Orange, +300

Yellow, +350

Blue, +375

Clear, +400

Red, +500

Purple, +800

What were the Gatorade shower colors at previous Super Bowls?

In the past four Super Bowls, blue was a big favorite for Gatorade showers. Here are the winning colors and their odds each year:

2022: Los Angeles Rams, Blue +300

2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Blue +650

2020: Kansas City Chiefs, Orange +400

2019: New England Patriots, Blue +150

While betting on Gatorade colors has only been legal for a few years, data proves we’ve been keeping track of these iconic showers for some time now.

Here are some more Gatorade colors of choice over the years:

2018: Philadelphia Eagles, Yellow

2017: New England Patriots, None

2016: Denver Broncos, Orange

2015: New England Patriots, Blue

2014: Seattle Seahawks, Orange

2013: Baltimore Ravens, None

2012: New York Giants, Purple

2011: Green Bay Packers, Orange

2010: New Orleans Saints, Orange

2009: Pittsburgh Steelers, Yellow

2008: New York Giants, Clear

2007: Indianapolis Colts, Clear

2006: Pittsburgh Steelers, Clear

2005: New England Patriots, Clear

2004: New England Patriots, None

2003: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purple

2002: New England Patriots, None

2001: Baltimore Ravens, Yellow

When was the first Gatorade shower at a Super Bowl?

New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells was drenched with Gatorade after his team defeated the Denver Broncos in 1987.

When did people start betting on Gatorade showers?

While the first Gatorade shower was in 1987, people didn’t start betting on them until 2019.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.