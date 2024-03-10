Bundesliga player thanks referee for potentially saving his life vs. Bayern Munich

Mainz player Josuha Guilavogui has thanked referee Patrick Ittrich for potentially saving his life in a Bundesliga game after his tongue had blocked his airway.

Guilavogui received an accidental blow to the head from teammate Anthony Caci’s knee during Saturday’s match at Bayern Munich. The French player lay motionless on the field, seemingly unconscious, before Ittrich arrived and put him in the recovery position, then adjusted his tongue so he could breathe again.

“You just have to act quickly, there’s no praise for it,” Ittrich said afterward.

Guilavogui on Sunday expressed his gratitude.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“Thank you very much for the quick intervention and the help provided, Patrick Ittrich, my teammates and the doctors at Mainz!” the defensive midfielder wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mainz lost 8-1 and remained in the Bundesliga’s relegation zone.

USMNT soccer legend Tim Howard as he delves into the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic soccer competition while addressing the challenges faced by U.S. Soccer on the Olympic stage.