Young Sixers Fan Has Incredible Reaction When Joel Embiid Walks By

The 2019-20 Sixers season has at times felt short on joy.

There have been exhilarating moments, to be sure, from stealthy Matisse Thybulle blocks and steals to Joel Embiid's game-winning dunk. Still, the high preseason expectations, variety of injuries and prevailing attitude of the playoffs mattering far, far more than the regular season have seemed to sap some life from fans.

None of those factors were a concern Wednesday night for a young fan delighted at the sight of Embiid.

Embiid was back with the Sixers after undergoing surgery Friday in New York for a torn ligament in the ring finger on his left hand. He went through conditioning exercises pregame and also took some one-handed shots.

Joel Embiid is here and getting some conditioning in. pic.twitter.com/TgbAcGJTqI — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) January 15, 2020

And working on free throws. pic.twitter.com/P6SKzgXnRd — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) January 15, 2020

We don’t yet have for a timeline for Embiid’s return, though the team said at the time of his surgery that he will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks.

For many who follow the Sixers, his health with be a worry. For some, just seeing Embiid will be more than enough.