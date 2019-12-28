Sixers at Heat: 3 Storylines to Watch and How to Stream the Game

The mercurial Sixers (23-11) are in Miami to take on Jimmy Butler and the Heat (23-8) Saturday night.

Miami is coming off a crazy, narrow victory over the Pacers while the Sixers delivered a lackluster effort in Orlando Friday night.

Rookie Matisse Thybulle (right knee sprain, bone bruise) remains out. Justise Winslow (bone bruise) is in the middle of an extended absence for the Heat.

Here are the essentials for tonight's game:

When: 8 p.m. ET with Sixers Pregame Live at 7:30 p.m.

Where: AmericanAirlines Arena

Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams app

And here are three storylines to watch:

The Sixers giveth and the Sixers taketh away

After taking it to the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas day, the Sixers fell flat in Orlando. They played the offensively-challenged Magic's game and only got to 97 points because of a ferocious comeback attempt with under two minutes left.

Brett Brown, who was as fiery as we've seen him, wasn't patting his players on the back for their late effort.

I don't even care about it," Brown told reporters in Orlando postgame. "I really don't even care about it. I don't believe that we should have been in that position. And I think it's hollow praise to go there. I'm not going there. It's a physicality issue that we lost. And in fact, it'll probably end up serving us well. Like it was a playoff-type of movement as far as the physical side of it. And I thought that we responded with a D-minus.

The Sixers face a much tougher opponent Saturday night. It's hard to imagine they take the Heat lightly.

Go-to elements emerging?

In a game bereft of positives, there is this: The Sixers appear to be finding actions and players they can go to in times when they need a basket.

The pick-and-roll between Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson seems to be growing. When Embiid is engaged and setting good screens, Richardson has the ability to challenge defenses by making midrange shots, taking the ball to the rim or facilitating. Embiid is a handful when he rolls hard to the basket and his recent shooting surge (39.5 percent from three over his last eight games) makes him dangerous when he pops.

Over his last 20-plus games, Tobias Harris has been exactly what the Sixers thought they were getting when they traded for and the re-signed him. His ability to score in a variety of ways has been a big boost. He's a three-level scorer that can be put in a multitude of actions. Even as the team couldn't buy a bucket against the Magic, Harris had a mismatch on Evan Fournier that he attacked.

When the Sixers' offense has struggled, part of it has been because they've lacked a "go-to" element. A couple may be emerging.

The Heat aren't going away

The Heat are perhaps the biggest surprise in the NBA along with the Dallas Mavericks.

And it doesn't look like they're going away any time soon led by likely All-Stars Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Miami has almost been the opposite of the Sixers. For the most part, they've taken care of inferior opponents but haven't done as well against the NBA's elite.

This is already the third time these teams will square off. In the first matchup, the Sixers bullied the Heat from opening tip and cruised to a win. A few weeks later, Miami got their revenge by deploying a zone that had the Sixers in a funk for a couple games.

It's a shame that they play their last game against each other on Feb. 3. It would've been fun to see where these teams are against each other during the stretch run.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers