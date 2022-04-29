Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Injury News Makes Raptors Announcer's Comments Even Uglier

Joel Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a mild concussion after being elbowed in the face late in Game 6 vs. the Raptors. Initial reactions from a Raptors announcer, Raptors reporter and some Raptors fans have sparked outrage.

By Adam Hermann

Embiid injury make Raps announcer's comment even uglier originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

On Friday night we learned that Sixers superstar Joel Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a mild concussion during a collision late in Game 6 vs. the Raptors, a brutal blow to the Sixers' playoff hopes - not to mention a painful ordeal for Embiid himself.

If you were on the internet Thursday night, you might've seen that TSN color commentator Jack Armstrong said that Embiid 'deserved' to get elbowed in the face by Pascal Siakam on that play.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And I know emotions run high in the playoffs. Everyone says things they don't mean, stuff they'll regret, all of that.

But... what?!

Even if Embiid walked away totally fine from a pretty strong shot, saying a player 'deserves' to be hit in the face just because he celebrated on your court is a brutal take - and not exactly becoming of a professional broadcaster:

And now that we know the severity of Embiid's injuries, Armstrong's comments are that much uglier. 

Philadelphia 76ers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid 4 hours ago

Embiid Injuries Raise Difficult Questions for Sixers Ahead of Heat Series

Joel Embiid 18 hours ago

Sixers' Joel Embiid Out After Suffering Right Orbital Fracture

Again, I know playoff basketball is a high-tension moment for everyone. We all love these teams and want them to succeed, and familiarity breeds contempt. 

But to be gleeful when someone else is in pain? That's just sad.

And Armstrong wasn't the only prominent Raptors voice cheering on the injury to Embiid on Thursday night.

Vivek Jacob, a writer for Raptors.com and the CBC, sent this tweet out after the elbow:

Yikes, man. Yikes.

It's a game. You all need to relax, breathe deep, and maybe think before you tweet angrily in the moment. 

Because this is embarrassing. 

Raptors fans spent most of this series reminding Sixers fans of the fact that they won a title in 2019. It's true, that happened.

So why haven't you all lightened up a little?

Yes, Sixers fans boo their own players. It's because we care, and because we expect greatness from great players. When they underwhelm or don't try hard, we boo. It's our thing.

Meanwhile, Raptors fans cheer injuries - in real life and online. 

Is that yours?

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia 76ers
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us