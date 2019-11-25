Drake Mocks Scoreless Joel Embiid During Sixers’ Loss to Raptors

By Noah Levick

[CSNPhily] Drake mocks scoreless Joel Embiid during Sixers' loss to Raptors
CSNPhilly.com

Joel Embiid has 4,106 more NBA points than Drake.

But on Monday night, the Sixers' All-Star center and the Canadian rapper scored the same number of points (zero) in the Sixers' 101-96 loss in Toronto, and Drake was very happy about that.

Philadelphia 76ers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sixers 11 hours ago

What If Sixers Had Never Traded Up to Draft Markelle Fultz?

Sixers 16 hours ago

Sixers Late-Game Miscues Cost Them in Loss to Heat

Embiid shot 0 for 11 from the floor and missed all three of his free throw attempts. It's the first scoreless performance of his professional career.

Scotiabank Arena now holds a few rough memories for Embiid, who left the court in tears after Kawhi Leonard's quadruple doink jumper over his outstretched arm in May sent the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals and ended the Sixers' season. Toronto went on to win its first NBA Finals while the Sixers restructured their team this summer, adding Josh Richardson and Al Horford and losing Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick.

The Sixers play the Raptors again on Dec. 8, but that game is at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid will have to wait until Jan. 22 for his next chance to quiet the Raptors' most famous fan. 

Hitting the road this week, or wasting away on the couch in a food coma? The perfect time to binge your favorite NBC Sports Philadelphia podcast! Click here for more.

More on the Sixers

Copyright C
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us