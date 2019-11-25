Drake Mocks Scoreless Joel Embiid During Sixers’ Loss to Raptors

Joel Embiid has 4,106 more NBA points than Drake.

But on Monday night, the Sixers' All-Star center and the Canadian rapper scored the same number of points (zero) in the Sixers' 101-96 loss in Toronto, and Drake was very happy about that.

Embiid shot 0 for 11 from the floor and missed all three of his free throw attempts. It's the first scoreless performance of his professional career.

Scotiabank Arena now holds a few rough memories for Embiid, who left the court in tears after Kawhi Leonard's quadruple doink jumper over his outstretched arm in May sent the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals and ended the Sixers' season. Toronto went on to win its first NBA Finals while the Sixers restructured their team this summer, adding Josh Richardson and Al Horford and losing Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick.

The Sixers play the Raptors again on Dec. 8, but that game is at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid will have to wait until Jan. 22 for his next chance to quiet the Raptors' most famous fan.



