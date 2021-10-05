Ben Simmons

Sixers' Ben Simmons Reportedly Selling Philadelphia Condo for $3.1 Million

Ben Simmons has more than likely played his last minute as a Sixer, and he seems to be preparing to leave Philadelphia for good.

By Adam Hermann

Simmons reportedly selling Philly condo for $3.1 million originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ben Simmons sounds resolute in his desire to never play another second of basketball for the Sixers, a jarring thought just months ago after Simmons survived the 2021 NBA trade deadline and was a crucial part of the No. 1 seed in the East.

But his relationship with the team deteriorated quickly, and as he holds out from the Sixers' training camp and preseason in Los Angeles, it seems Simmons is busy preparing for a post-Philadelphia life.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported Tuesday that Simmons listed his Ritz-Carlton residence in Center City for sale over the weekend, starting at a cool $3.1 million price point:

"Simmons purchased his place at the Ritz for $2.54 million in 2018. It has three bedrooms and 4.5 baths and is 3,079 square feet. The residence comes with two underground parking spots, access to a fitness center and pool, and valet parking."

Naturally, the intrepid Zillow users flocked to the popular real estate website, where one recent 3,079-square-foot listing bearing a $3.1 million price tag seems to line up with prior social media posts from Simmons.

Here's a look at a few shots from the Ritz-Carlton residence we're pretty sure belongs to Simmons - for now, anyway:

