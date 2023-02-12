nfl

Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Interview Rex Ryan for Defensive Coordinator

Ryan previously served as head coach for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Broncos interview Rex Ryan for defensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sean Payton will move from TV back to the sidelines next season, and he might bring another coach-turned-analyst with him.

The new Broncos head coach reportedly interviewed Rex Ryan for Denver's defensive coordinator position. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported the news.

Just one day after jokingly recruiting Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady to Denver, Payton appears serious about hiring their former foe.

Ryan, 60, was the head coach for the New York Jets from 2009 to 2014 and Buffalo Bills in 2015 and 2016. Prior to that, he spent 10 seasons as a defensive assistant for the Baltimore Ravens.

In eight seasons as a head coach, Ryan had moderate success. He compiled a 61-66 record, making the AFC Championship Game in his first two seasons with the Jets but missing the playoffs every other year.

Since getting fired by the Bills in 2016, Ryan has served as an NFL analyst for ESPN.

