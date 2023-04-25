Pittsburgh Pirates

Report: Pirates Give Outfielder Bryan Reynolds Largest Contract in Team History

The Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds have reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension

By Julia Elbaba

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds have agreed on one massive deal.

The franchise reportedly is giving out an eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension to the 28-year-old outfielder. The deal reportedly includes a club option and does not have an opt-out.

The agreement marks the Pirates' largest contract in team history and comes after Reynolds requested a trade in the offseason. 

The Pirates boast a 16-7 record to start the season -- good for first place in the National League.

Reynolds has been one of the best batters for the Pirates since debuting in 2019, going .282/.359/.484 through 515 games. This season, he is hitting .294 with 18 RBIs and five home runs.

The Pirates are set to take on the Dodgers (12-11) on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. CT at home. 

