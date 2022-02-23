Bodycam video of Jon Jones' arrest in September shows the UFC star headbutt a police car during a verbal tirade with officers.

Jones, the former light heavyweight champion, was arrested in Las Vegas on charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle just hours after he was honored by the UFC Hall of Fame.

The video, obtained by The Las Vegas Review-Journal, shows the 34-year-old Jones handcuffed and surrounded by officers outside The Mirage on the Las Vegas strip. Jones began asking for the names of the officers, at one point calling an officer a "f***ing nerd."

“Bro, hang me, hurt me and kill me. What did I do?” Jones said. “A Black man can’t drink? Getting elected into the Hall of Fame, and now this is what I got?”

An emotional Jones then began questioning officers as to what he did. He repeatedly shouted "I hate you!" before he slammed his head on the hood of a patrol car.

Officers then placed Jones into the car. The initial charge of injuring or tampering with a vehicle was a felony, but Jones served no jail time after taking a plea deal.

The domestic violence charge was dropped in December and Jones pled no contest to a misdemeanor charge of destroying property of another. ESPN reported that Jones was ordered to stay out of trouble, pay $750 restitution to the victim and attend anger management counseling.