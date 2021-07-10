Phillies Vs. Red Sox: Phils' Offense Erupts for 8 Runs in 8th Inning at Fenway Park

Phillies erupt for 8 runs in 8th inning to even series with Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies turned a close game into a laugher late with eight runs in the eighth inning, answering a non-competitive loss Friday with one of their best games of the season Saturday afternoon.

They beat the Red Sox, 11-2. They led by a run from the third inning through the seventh before the first eight batters of the eighth inning reached and scored.

Rhys Hoskins had the pivotal blow with a two-run double that opened the floodgates.

The Phillies are 43-44 with one game left before the All-Star break. They picked up ground on the Mets, who lost the first half of their doubleheader against the Pirates Saturday.

The Phils are 4-2 on their road trip and have scored 55 runs, an average of 9.2 per game. They've homered 15 times and have 30 extra-base hits in those six games.

Bailey Falter was crucial in the win, retiring the side in order in the sixth and seventh innings with three strikeouts. He rebounded from a poor outing his last time out Tuesday against the Cubs, when he allowed five runs in 1⅔ innings in a game the Phillies led comfortably. Aside from that one appearance, Falter has a 2.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 16 innings.

Manager Joe Girardi intentionally stayed away from Falter in Friday’s loss because he knew he’d need length behind Matt Moore Saturday. Moore gave up two runs in 4⅓ innings.

Jean Segura had three hits and drove in three runs out of the leadoff spot. He hit a leadoff homer a day after hitting a leadoff triple.

Alec Bohm hit a two-run shot in the second inning. Bohm has hit .310 with five doubles, two homers and 15 RBI in his last 26 games. He may have suffered an injury during the game and was replaced late by Didi Gregorius, shifting Ronald Torreyes to third. Stay tuned on that front.

The Phillies’ final game before the All-Star break is Sunday afternoon at 1:10. Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.53) looks to end a disappointing first half. Old friend Nick Pivetta (7-3, 4.09) pitches against the Phils for the first time.

