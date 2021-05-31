Phillies' Roman Quinn to Undergo Achilles Surgery Later This Week

Roman Quinn to undergo Achilles surgery, faces a long road back originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Roman Quinn’s MRI revealed the bad news the Phillies expected: He has a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Quinn will undergo surgery later this week. The expected recovery time is 9 to 12 months.

Quinn is on the 60-day injured list and was replaced on the Phillies’ active roster Sunday by veteran outfielder Travis Jankowski.

It is possible that Quinn’s falling to the ground just past third base at Tropicana Field and hopping on one leg to score the tying run might be his final moment as a Phillie. He is out of minor-league options, this winter will be his first of arbitration eligibility, and it will be an arduous road back for a player whose game is built around speed.

The 28-year-old Quinn played in 28 games this season and 178 for the Phils from 2016-21. His injury history is long and this is his second Achilles tear. He tore his right Achilles in 2013. He’s missed time with a torn quad, the two torn Achilles, a strained elbow ligament, a torn ligament in his middle finger, a concussion, a broken toe, a groin strain, an oblique strain and a finger contusion.

Quinn entered the season in a center field timeshare with Adam Haseley, who is back with the Phillies and working his way toward a return after leaving the team in mid-April for personal reasons. The speedy switch-hitter did not hit enough to hold on to that job and owns a .228/.306/.355 career slash-line in 512 plate appearances.

The Phillies have dealt with numerous injuries, mostly to their position players, and have played shorthanded for much of the 2021 season. Every position player on their opening day roster has missed at least one game with an injury except Andrew McCutchen and Alec Bohm, who have hit .201 and .204, respectively.

