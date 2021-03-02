Phillies roll out their plan to welcome up to 8,800 fans back to Citizens Bank Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Aaron Nola gets his wish. The Phillies are preparing to welcome up to 8,800 fans back to Citizens Bank Park beginning on Opening Day April 1 against the Braves, they announced Tuesday.

The news comes as the city and state have revised restrictions on occupancy at events. That figure of 8,800 at Citizens Bank Park reflects the 20% limit for outdoor events in the region. The Wells Fargo Center will host approximately 3,100 fans for Flyers and Sixers games beginning Sunday.

This is all contingent upon COVID cases continuing to decline in the region.

"We have been diligently working with our city and state officials to finalize health and safety protocols at Citizens Bank Park. With these important measures now in place, we are excited to safely welcome a limited number of our fans back to the ballpark experience," Phillies executive vice president David Buck said in a statement. "The unmatched energy our fans bring to the game has undoubtedly been missed, and we can't wait to hear their cheers once again come Opening Day."

Fans will be seated in pods of 2-4 people, with limited pods available of 5-6.

Face covering must be worn at all times for those two years and older, other than when eating or drinking at your seat.

Tickets to the first 19 home games at Citizens Bank Park will be offered first to season-ticket holders. Tickets for those first 19 games go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 12 at Phillies.com.

Tickets to the other 62 regular-season home games will go on sale in early April. All tickets will be mobile.

