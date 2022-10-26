Check Out These Phillies' Walk-Up Songs That Are More Than ‘A-O-K'

By Kaamil Jones

The Phillies magical run to the 2022 World Series has had its shares of musical moments. At this point, most Phillies fans know that team's anthem is Callum Scott's cover of Robyn's "Dancing on my Own."

But other bops like "A-O-K" by Tai Verdes and "Famous" by Kanye "Ye" West have become part of the Phillies musical lore thanks to being the walk-up songs for young stars Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm, respectively.

Here's a look at the walk-up music the Phillies blare over Citizens Bank Park's speakers from legends like Frank Sinatra, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Eagles to young stars like Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert as they walk into the batter's box or onto the mound.

Just try to get some of these songs from making you dance on your own.

Kyle Schwarber - Thuggish Ruggish Bone by Bone Thugs-n-Harmony (Kyle also comes out to Fantastic Voyage by Lakeside and Cult of Personality by Living Colour.)
Rhys Hoskins - Sundress by A$AP Rocky
J.T. Realmuto - MONEY & FAME by NEEDTOBREATHE
Bryce Harper - Ride Wit Me by Nelly, City Spud (Bryce also comes to the plate to Flower by Moby, Paradise by Bazzi and Young Once by Sam Hunt)
Nick Castellanos - Drop it like its Hot by Snoop Dogg (Nick also comes out to Diet Coke by Pusha T)
Alec Bohm - Famous by Kanye West
Bryson Stott - AOK by Tai Verdes
Jean Segura - Tu Ta Rapido by Bulin 47
Brandon Marsh - Space Cadet by Lil Uzi Vert
Matt Vierling - You Proof by Morgan Wallen
Aaron Nola - I Am Second by Newsboys
Zack Wheeler - Rooster by Alice N Chains
Ranger Suárez - Mr. Rager by Kid Cudi
Dalton Guthrie - Snow (Hey Oh) by Red Hot Chili Peppers
Nick Maton - i by Kendrick Lamar
Edmundo Sosa - Desahogo by Akim
Garrett Stubbs - That's Life by Frank Sinatra
José Alvarado - Me Olvide de VivirTono Rosario by Tono Rosario
Connor Brogdon - Call on Me by Eric Prydz
Andrew Bellatti - Can't Be Touched by Roy Jones Jr.
Seranthony Dominguez - El Borracho by Los Dos Carnales (Seranthony also comes out to the bands Mis Raices)
Zach Eflin - Take It Easy by the Eagles
Kyle Gibson - Armies by KB
Brad Hand - Motley Crew by Post Malone
Nick Nelson - New Noise by Refused
David Robertson - Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd

