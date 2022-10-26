Check Out These Phillies' Walk-Up Songs That Are More Than ‘A-O-K'

The Phillies magical run to the 2022 World Series has had its shares of musical moments. At this point, most Phillies fans know that team's anthem is Callum Scott's cover of Robyn's "Dancing on my Own."

But other bops like "A-O-K" by Tai Verdes and "Famous" by Kanye "Ye" West have become part of the Phillies musical lore thanks to being the walk-up songs for young stars Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm, respectively.

Here's a look at the walk-up music the Phillies blare over Citizens Bank Park's speakers from legends like Frank Sinatra, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Eagles to young stars like Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert as they walk into the batter's box or onto the mound.

Just try to get some of these songs from making you dance on your own.