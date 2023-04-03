Do You Have What it Takes to be an Eagles Cheerleader?

Ever wanted to help cheer on the Birds in front of thousands of screaming fans? Now is your shot, on Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles began the process of hiring new cheerleaders for the upcoming season.

But, the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders aren't relegated to the sidelines, the team noted, instead cheerleaders serve as brand ambassadors and entertainers that represent the team all year round.

In fact, in 2023, Eagles cheerleaders had the opportunity to perform at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona and bring the Super Bowl experience to United States service members stationed overseas in Japan, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and the UK.

In a statement released Monday, the squad said cheerleaders serve as role models through their involvement in Eagles youth programs and raise awareness and funds for causes like the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Those that join the squad, the team said, will be required to represent the Eagles at various events, instruct youth clinics and fitness classes, contribute content to social media, entertain audiences at home games and attend trainings, meetings, rehearsals and other activities.

Most of the cheerleaders have full-time careers or attend college full-time while they are members of the squad, the team noted in a statement.

To accommodate everyone's schedule, the team noted that meetings and rehearsals are typically held every Tuesday and Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., beginning in mid-June until the end of football season.

The audition process will begin on April 3 with virtual open call auditions.

The audition process includes a virtual open call audition, virtual business interviews and an in-person final audition.

Be prepared, as, the squad said that if you want to apply, you'll need to learn the dance routine and send in a video of yourself doing the choreography by April 16.

The Eagles are planning to finish hiring by June 6.

The NFL kickoff game is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2023 and the season will last until the Super Bowl in February 2024.