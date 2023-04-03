Nike Unveils Team USA 2023 Women's World Cup Match Kit

Members of Team USA are going to be expressing themselves in more than one way when the 2023 Women’s World Cup rolls around in July.

Nike revealed that the theme of the USA National Team Collection is inspired by the art movement of abstract expression, which symbolizes America becoming the epicenter of women’s soccer over the years thanks to the dominant USWNT.

What makes this year’s home kit so unique is that it's print-based, marking only the second time in the past 11 years that the women have sported print on their home turf. The outfit features drip-paint patterns.

“The new home kit design – featuring distinct, non-repeating dot patterns – reflects the distinct players who form Team USA and their vast, multigenerational and multicultural fan base,” Nike said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

To add an iconic dimension, the white home kit has distinctive gold branding – to emphasize the teams' accomplishments as defending champions at the prestigious tournament – along with a blue neckline.

Team USA home kit (left), away kit (right)

The blue away kit continues along the theme of abstract expression. The kit features sleeve cuffs that include bespoke stars and stripe graphic print. The neckline patriotically details red blades, created to resemble the tips of stars. The look is designed to have hidden shapes that lean into the abstract expression art vibe.

All 13 goalies from the different nations will be wearing a shared print design created by Nike – each created by host nations Australia and New Zealand. Every Nike federation partner chose various color kits for their goalies. The goalie kits offered are as follows: Anthracite/Black, Blue Chill/Baltic Blue, Opti Yellow/Tour Yellow, Pink Gaze/Magic Ember, Space Purple/Action Grape, Stadium Green/Malachite, Taxi/Vivid Orange and Wolf Grey/Particle Grey.

Nike announced its pride in its “most data-informed” kits which debut DRI-FIT ADV material. The material “moves and breathes with the dynamic movements” of players competing out on the field.

Team USA apparel

Also important for females, the kits ensure extra protection with an absorbent liner for women on their menstrual cycles during match play.

The kits are also environmentally friendly with materials constructed to reduce the waste in fabric use greatly. The company revealed they cut down the number of prototype sample kits (which become waste) by 75% compared to the 2018 World Cup.

The USWNT are set to make their 2023 World Cup debut on July 21 at 9 p.m. at Eden Park, Auckland.