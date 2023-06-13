CONCACAF

Nicaragua kicked from Concacaf Gold Cup for ineligible player, replaced by Trinidad

Nicaragua had been in Group A, which includes the USMNT

Nicaragua
Getty

Nicaragua was thrown out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Monday for using an ineligible player in eight matches and was replaced in the tournament by Trinidad and Tobago.

The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football said the decision was made by its disciplinary committee. It did not identify the ineligible player and said some of the matches included Nations League play.

Trinidad and Tobago will open on June 24 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, against the winner from qualifying among Curaçao, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana and Sint Maarten. The Soca Warriors will play Jamaica four days later at St. Louis and will end Group A against the United States on July 2 at Charlotte, North Carolina.

USMNT 8 hours ago

USMNT names 23-man roster for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup

USMNT May 30

Who is B.J. Callaghan? What to Know About USMNT's New Manager

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Antigua and Barbuda will replace Trinidad in qualifying and will play Guadeloupe on Friday at Fort Lauderdale with the winner facing Grenada or French Guiana on Sunday for a berth in Group D of the tournament with Canada, Cuba and Guatemala.

Nicaragua was relegated to Group B of the next CONCACAF Nations League and replaced in Group A by Trinidad.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CONCACAFsoccer
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us