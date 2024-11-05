Ersson reportedly on Flyers' road trip as he recovers from injury

It looks like the Flyers saw a promising development Tuesday morning for their picture in net.

Samuel Ersson joined the team for its three-game road trip, according to PHLY Sports' Charlie O'Connor and the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jackie Spiegel. The goaltender is recovering from a lower-body injury he suffered in the first period of the Flyers' 3-0 loss last Saturday afternoon to the Bruins.

Per O'Connor and Spiegel, Aleksei Kolosov will be in net Tuesday as the Flyers open their trip against the Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP). The club has three goalies on its roster with Ersson, Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov.

There has been no official word on Ersson's timetable for a return. But Ersson being on the trip for on-ice rehab work is a pretty decent sign that his injury could be more short term than long term.

The 25-year-old is 4-2-1 this season with a 2.68 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and one shutout.

