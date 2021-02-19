Philadelphia Flyers

NHL Moves Up Start of Flyers' Outdoor Game to Avoid Bright Sunshine

By The Associated Press

The NHL has moved up the starting time of the outdoor game Sunday between Boston and Philadelphia at Lake Tahoe by one hour to avoid the bright sunshine forecast for later in the afternoon.

The game at Edgewood Tahoe Resort will start at 2 p.m. EST instead of the originally scheduled 3 p.m. EST start.

When the Philadelphia Flyers hit the ice at Lake Tahoe on Sunday, it won’t be their first skate outdoors. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark takes trip down memory lane to show us memorable moments in Flyers outdoor play history.

The league made the announcement Thursday night, saying it was in the interest of player safety “due to Sunday's forecast of sunlight with no cloud cover.”

The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights will play on the specially built rink Saturday, followed a day later by the Bruins and Flyers.

