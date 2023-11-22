Randall Cunningham joins UNLV coaching staff … but not football

Randall Cunningham is heading back to his alma mater to join UNLV’s coaching staff.

But not the football coaching staff.

Cunningham, who coached his daughter Vashti to a world high jump championship and two Olympic appearances, has been named an assistant track coach working with the jumpers at UNLV.

Cunningham, a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback during his 11 years with the Eagles, was a 6-8 high jumper during his high school days at Santa Barbara (Calif.). Vashti is No. 4 in U.S. history with a high jump clearance of 6-7 ½.

Cunningham’s younger daughter, Grace, is a junior high jumper at UNLV.

Randall also coached his son – Randall Cunningham II – who was a two-time national champion and five-time All-America high jumper at USC.

Cunningham, a two-time All-America punter at UNLV, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016. He’s lived in Las Vegas since he retired from football after the 2001 season and he spent 2020 through 2022 working for the Raiders as team chaplain.

Cunningham had a 63-43-1 record in 107 starts for the Eagles. Along with Russell Wilson and Cam Newton, he’s one of only three quarterbacks in NFL history with 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards. His 6.4 career rushing average remains 2nd-highest in NFL history (minimum 500 attempts) behind another former Eagle, Michael Vick, who averaged 7.0.

After leaving the Eagles following the 1995 season, Cunningham retired and started a marble and granite business in Las Vegas before returning to the NFL and winning league MVP honors with the Vikings in 1998.

UNLV’s head track coach is 2012 Olympic 400-meter relay gold medalist Carmelita Jeter.

“I am so excited to bring coach Cunningham back to where it all started,” Jeter said. “To have a true Rebel on this coaching staff who knows the history and legacy of the university is priceless.”

The Runnin’ Rebels open the 2023-24 season on Dec. 2 in a meet at Boston University.