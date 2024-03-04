Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles blog

Eagles fans react to Jason Kelce's emotional retirement speech

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

What an emotional start to the week.

Everyone knew it was coming but until the words came from the man himself, no one wanted to believe Jason Kelce was retiring.

On Monday afternoon, reality hit when the Eagles legend officially announced his retirement during a press conference … and it's safe to say Philly is still recovering from it.

The city has had 13 seasons to watch and cheer for one of the best centers to ever do it, and yet, it doesn't seem like enough time.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No amount of time would've been enough.

There's been a plethora of reactions on social media — all emotional, all loving and all wishing the future Hall of Famer the best.

If you combine all of the responses below, you'll have the current state of Philadelphia:

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles

John Clark looks back on Jason Kelce's remarkable Eagles career

Jason Kelce

Eagles legend Jason Kelce announces retirement from NFL

And of course, the news is also circulating across the teams in Philadelphia and the NFL:

If you missed the press conference ... or if you want to cry all over again, you can watch the full thing here.

Thank you for everything, Kelce. See you in Canton in 2029.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Eagles blog
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us