Eagles fans react to Jason Kelce's emotional retirement speech

What an emotional start to the week.
Everyone knew it was coming but until the words came from the man himself, no one wanted to believe Jason Kelce was retiring.
On Monday afternoon, reality hit when the Eagles legend officially announced his retirement during a press conference … and it's safe to say Philly is still recovering from it.
The city has had 13 seasons to watch and cheer for one of the best centers to ever do it, and yet, it doesn't seem like enough time.
No amount of time would've been enough.
There's been a plethora of reactions on social media — all emotional, all loving and all wishing the future Hall of Famer the best.
If you combine all of the responses below, you'll have the current state of Philadelphia:
And of course, the news is also circulating across the teams in Philadelphia and the NFL:
If you missed the press conference ... or if you want to cry all over again, you can watch the full thing here.
Thank you for everything, Kelce. See you in Canton in 2029.
