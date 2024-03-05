A day after Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce announced his retirement, his wife, Kylie Kelce, spoke about her reaction to her husband’s speech and much more in an exclusive interview with NBC10.

In the interview, Kylie told NBC10 she had heard her husband’s speech before he addressed the media Monday afternoon.

“I think I was the only one that had heard the speech before he went into it,” she said. “I think it was just a perfect summary of 13 years. It was an incredible run he had as a player in the NFL.”

Watch Kylie’s full interview with NBC10 in the video embedded on top of this article starting at 4 p.m.