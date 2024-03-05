Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles

Coming Up: Kylie Kelce speaks on Jason Kelce's retirement, NFL career

Kylie Kelce spoke about her husband Jason Kelce's retirement, NFL career and much more in an exclusive interview with NBC10

A day after Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce announced his retirement, his wife, Kylie Kelce, spoke about her reaction to her husband’s speech and much more in an exclusive interview with NBC10.  

In the interview, Kylie told NBC10 she had heard her husband’s speech before he addressed the media Monday afternoon.

“I think I was the only one that had heard the speech before he went into it,” she said. “I think it was just a perfect summary of 13 years. It was an incredible run he had as a player in the NFL.”

Watch Kylie’s full interview with NBC10 in the video embedded on top of this article starting at 4 p.m.

