How to watch Eagles vs. Rams in Week 5

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the West Coast as one of the two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL.

They needed overtime to hold off the Washington Commanders in a 34-31 win on Sunday to improve to 4-0, a record currently matched only by the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles now go on the road for two consecutive weeks, beginning with a late-afternoon matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are also coming off an overtime victory after nearly surrendering a 23-point lead. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, playing through a hip injury, connected with record-breaking rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua for a 22-yard touchdown that lifted the Rams to a 29-23 victory, snapping their two-game losing streak.

Nacua, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, had nine catches for 163 yards on Sunday. That brought his season totals to 39 receptions and 501 receiving yards, both of which are more than any player in NFL history through their first four games.

Containing a player who had 100-plus receiving yards in three of his first four career games will be the focus for the Eagles' secondary, which was bolstered this week with the addition of a veteran cornerback.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

When do the Eagles play the Rams?

The Eagles and Rams will kick off on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs Rams game on?

The matchup between the Eagles and Rams will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt is calling play-by-play and Greg Olsen is providing analysis.

How to stream Eagles vs Rams live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FOX

How to watch Eagles pregame and postgame coverage

Eagles Pregame Live begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can stream the show here.

Eagles Postgame Live begins on NBC Sports Philadelphia immediately after the game. You can stream it here.

On Sunday, NBC10 will also air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 6 a.m. followed by Eagles Game Plan at 6:30 a.m. Eagles Gameday Final will air following the Sunday Night Football game and NBC10 News.

How to listen to Eagles vs Rams on the radio

Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs Rams?

The weather in Los Angeles on Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees, according to NBC10.