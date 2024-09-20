Police in Philadelphia said they are searching for a man who is wanted for a burglary and the sexual assault of a minor in the Mayfair section of the city.

According to police, the man was trying to open unlocked doors in the area of the 3000 block of Cottman Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

He was caught on surveillance camera and appeared to be in his 20s or 30s with a medium height and thin build, police said. He has a full beard and was wearing a surgical mask at the time of the incident.

During the incident, he was wearing a black jacket with a light-colored hooded sweatshirt underneath and dark pants, officials said.

He has a distinctive large tattoo on the right side of his neck with the number "1" right above it.

If you know who he is or if you see him, please call 9-1-1 immediately.