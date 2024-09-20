Philadelphia

Do you know this man? Suspect wanted for burglary, sexual assault of child in Philly

The man is in his 20s or 30s, is of medium height and thin build with a distinctive tattoo on the right side of his neck

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police in Philadelphia said they are searching for a man who is wanted for a burglary and the sexual assault of a minor in the Mayfair section of the city.

According to police, the man was trying to open unlocked doors in the area of the 3000 block of Cottman Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

He was caught on surveillance camera and appeared to be in his 20s or 30s with a medium height and thin build, police said. He has a full beard and was wearing a surgical mask at the time of the incident.

During the incident, he was wearing a black jacket with a light-colored hooded sweatshirt underneath and dark pants, officials said.

He has a distinctive large tattoo on the right side of his neck with the number "1" right above it.

If you know who he is or if you see him, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Philadelphia
