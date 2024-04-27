Eagles unload two 4th-round picks as Howie Roseman continues draft weekend draft shuffle

The Eagles, armed with three 4th-round picks, traded the first two Saturday.

First, they shipped No. 120 overall to the Dolphins Saturday in exchange for a 2025 3rd-round pick. Then they took 123 and traded it to the Titans for No. 127 in exchange for a 5th-round pick in 2025.

So in next year’s draft, the Eagles now have have a 1st-round pick, 2nd-round pick, two 3rd-round picks, two 5th-round picks and three 7th-round picks.

This is textbook Howie Roseman, accumulating assets through trades and then taking them and investing them in better assets in the future.

Roseman said Friday night the philosophy of using the draft not just to strengthen this year’s team but future teams as well is something he learned from Andy Reid, who he was GM under from 2010 through 2012.

“Coach Reid has always done a great job of being a year ahead,” he said.

The Dolphins came into the draft without 3rd- or 4th-round picks. They wound up selecting Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright with No. 120, and the Titans wound up selecting Ohio State tight end Cade Stover with No. 123.

As for the Eagles, they now have No. 127 and 132 in the fourth round; 152, 171 and 172 in the fifth round; and 210 in the sixth round.

The Eagles received the 120th pick last month from the Steelers as part of the Kenny Pickett trade. The pick originated with the Rams, who shipped it to the Steelers as part of the deal last August that sent guard Kevin Dotson to the Rams.

The Eagles had just acquired No. 123 on Friday in a trade with the Browns, who acquired it from the Texans as part of the trade that sent DeShaun Watson to Cleveland in March 2022.

