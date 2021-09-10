All NFL Final Scores of Week 1 of 2021 Games

The 2021 NFL season is underway.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers outlasted the Dallas Cowboys for a 31-29 win on opening night Thursday. Tom Brady led a late game-winning drive, which was capped by a Ryan Succop 36-yard field goal in the final seconds.

Football fans will be welcomed to nine 1 p.m. ET kickoffs on the first Sunday of the new season. Included in the action are a pair of contests between 2020 playoff teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers go to Buffalo to take on the Bills, and the Indianapolis Colts welcome the Seattle Seahawks.

The afternoon window is headlined by a pair of matchups featuring teams that played in last year's divisional round. Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns head to Arrowhead Stadium for a playoff rematch against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Down in New Orleans, the new-look Saints will host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Here’s a look at the full Week 1 schedule.

Two more 2020 playoff teams take the field on Sunday Night Football in Week 1. The Andy Dalton-led Chicago Bears make their way to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

The final game of the week is a Monday Night Football showdown in Sin City. Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens take on the Las Vegas Raiders, who get to play in front of fans in their new home for the first time after playing the 2020 season in an empty Allegiant Stadium.

