How to watch No. 7 Penn State's season opener vs. West Virginia

Penn State football is back.

The Nittany Lions will kick off their 2023 season this weekend when they welcome Big 12 foe West Virginia to Beaver Stadium for a prime-time showdown.

After going 11-2 with a Rose Bowl victory last season, even bigger things could be in store for James Franklin's team in 2023. The Nittany Lions enter the season No. 7 in the AP poll, their highest preseason ranking since 2020 when they were slotted in the same spot, and they have 14 returning starters.

One spot that doesn't have a returning starter is the sport's most important position: quarterback. With Sean Clifford gone, sophomore Drew Allar is in line to take over under center.

Allar saw the field some last season, completing 35 of 60 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns across 10 appearances, but now the spotlight will really be on him as takes over the QB1 role on a team with high expectations.

Here's what to know to watch Allar and Nittany Lions open their season against the Mountaineers.

When is the Penn State vs. West Virginia game?

The Nittany Lions face the Mountaineers on Saturday, Sept. 2.

What time does the Penn State vs. West Virginia game start?

Kickoff at Beaver Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Penn State vs. West Virginia game on?

NBC will broadcast the Penn State-WVU matchup.

How to stream the Penn State vs. West Virginia game live

The game will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The new Big Ten Football primetime package starts this fall on NBC and Peacock