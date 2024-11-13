3 observations after Embiid makes rusty return, Sixers fall to Knicks 

Joel Embiid’s season debut did not suddenly unlock the best version of the Sixers.

In their first game of NBA Cup play, the Sixers fell to a 111-99 defeat Tuesday night to the Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers dipped to 2-8 overall and New York moved to 5-5.

Embiid played 26 minutes and had 13 points on 2-for-11 shooting, five assists and three rebounds. He'd missed the Sixers’ opening nine games, first because of “left knee injury management,” then because of an NBA suspension he received for shoving Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes in the locker room.

Paul George put up 29 points and 10 rebounds.

OG Anunoby was the Knicks' leading scorer with 24 points. Karl-Anthony Towns posted 21 points and 13 rebounds. Josh Hart recorded a triple-double with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Sixers were still down Tyrese Maxey (right hamstring strain). Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said pregame that Maxey has recently progressed to “light” on-court activities.

On Wednesday night, the Sixers will host the 12-0 Cavs. Their second NBA Cup game will be Friday in Orlando against the Magic.

Nurse was unsure about Embiid and George's availability for the second night of the Sixers' back-to-back vs. Cleveland, saying the team's medical staff would “check them out in the morning, just to see where they’re at.”

Here are observations on the Sixers' loss to New York:

Embiid shaking off the rust

The Sixers’ execution was sweet on the night’s first play. They got the ball to Embiid at the right elbow and had George make a flex cut along the left baseline with Kyle Lowry screening. Embiid fed George for an easy layup.

Towns then immediately showed off his stretch-five skills, swishing three-pointers on the Knicks’ first two shots.

Embiid couldn’t hit two early jumpers and didn’t score until a pair of foul shots at the 1:40 mark of the first quarter. He exhibited classic signs of rust with moments of deliberate, hesitant decision-making. Embiid had a fruitless post-up against Towns when he drove baseline but elected not to squeeze off a shot, instead passing out to the perimeter. The Sixers committed a shot clock violation on the play.

Embiid’s stints were expectedly briefer than usual. In general, his movement and ability to handle contact both appeared unconcerning. He drew eight first-half free throws and made every one.

The Sixers’ entry passing to Embiid was problematic at times. They struggled to find good angles when New York fronted the seven-time All-Star, giving Embiid few chances to use his power inside against smaller defenders. With more game reps, that particular issue should presumably improve.

A little over a week since George’s return from a left knee bone bruise, his minutes are also not entirely unrestricted yet. He played 32 Tuesday. Along with that game-opening play, there were still small flashes of the George-Embiid duo’s potential two-man chemistry. Embiid nodded approvingly at George after setting a drag screen that let him sink a pull-up three late in the second quarter.

Whenever he’s on the floor, Embiid is guaranteed to attract considerable attention. The Sixers ran a nice Horns set early in the third quarter that started with Embiid bringing the ball up and using a Lowry back screen. The Knicks’ worry about Embiid allowed Caleb Martin to dish to George for a wing three.

“You just see how much he demands eyes and attention on him,” George told reporters. “For me, a lot of it was just kind of learning. … He just opens the floor up so much. So there was a lot for me to take away from this game on how I can free myself up even more, and how I can try to help him get into a rhythm and free himself up even more.”

Of course, the Sixers eventually expect Embiid to be a much better jump shooter and offensive hub than he was Tuesday. Health permitting, his track record strongly suggests he'll get back to that norm.

“I felt OK,” Embiid said. “The first five minutes were rough. I guess that’s what happens when you haven’t played in a while. But I thought after that, still extremely rusty. That’s expected. I thought overall, I felt pretty good health-wise.

“It’s just about trusting myself. I thought I was a little timid, so I stuck with a lot of jumpers just to get myself a little comfortable. But as the games go, I’m sure just getting back to myself is going to be easier.”

George keeps Sixers competitive

George was by far the Sixers’ best player in the first half.

He swatted away an Anunoby layup attempt, began 3 for 3 from the floor and scored nine of the Sixers’ first 11 points.

Both George and Martin were highly effective on Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson, who was scoreless in the first quarter and missed his first five field goals Tuesday. Martin intercepted a Brunson pass in the closing seconds of the first period and coasted ahead for a slam that cut the Knicks’ lead to 27-25.

The Martin-George pair has created plenty of turnovers lately. Martin has eight steals over his last two games and George has nabbed five.

For a second consecutive game, the Sixers were collectively ice-cold early on from long distance. The team was 3 for 15 from three-point range when George (unintentionally) banked in a deep jumper.

The Sixers avoided a double-digit deficit largely thanks to George and an enormous first-half advantage at the foul line. They were 11 for 11 on free throws when New York finally attempted its first foul shot late in the second quarter. Even when he’s working back into top gear, Embiid is reliably helpful in that department. He drew Towns’ third foul with 2:28 left in the second quarter.

Sixers can't capitalize on subpar Brunson night

Brunson exited just 13 seconds into the third quarter after appearing to injure his right ankle.

Though a Martin layup soon after tied the game at 54-all, the Sixers failed to grab momentum. The Knicks went up 68-60 on a Miles McBride three and Brunson ultimately returned to the action with 4:14 left in the third quarter.

Off the Sixers’ bench, Guerschon Yabusele played 19 minutes. Nurse used Yabusele mainly at power forward, though the 28-year-old Frenchman got a few center minutes in the third quarter. Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Jared McCain stayed in the Sixers’ rotation. Eric Gordon did not.

Yabusele could not duplicate his outstanding performance in Sunday night’s overtime win over the Hornets, shooting 1 for 7 from the field.

McCain followed up his 27-point night with a 23-point outing on 7-for-16 shooting. He remained hard-driving, quick-trigger and ultra-aggressive across the board. After an and-one McCain hoop and an Embiid layup late in the third quarter, the Sixers' deficit was 76-75.

McCain’s averaged 22.7 points and shot 40.7 percent from three-point range over the last three games without Maxey.

“Kind of the same thing he’s been showing us,” Nurse said. “He just continues to be a real, real bright spot. Threat from three, which we obviously need. Offense creation on his own, which we obviously need. And he competes. He’s not afraid out there and he’s been playing really well. Really big bright spot.”

Embiid rejected a Brunson lay-in early in the fourth quarter, dropping him to 2 for 10 from the floor. The Sixers seemed well-positioned to surge in front, but their offense turned frigid. They stayed stuck on 75 points and got none of Embiid's typical run-stopping production.

Meanwhile, the Knicks kept on scoring, expanding their advantage to 14 points and cashing in when the Sixers' transition defense slipped. Embiid subbed out approximately midway through the fourth quarter and watched the final minutes from the sidelines.

“We’ll be fine,” Embiid said. “Based on the history, I think with (all three stars) on the floor, we’ll be fine. I think it’s all about everybody getting on the same page. Right now I’m still trying to figure out the best way to help. … I think it’s all about us just getting on the floor together, learning how to play with each other.

“But health is a big thing. I’m back. PG’s feeling pretty good. Now we need to get Tyrese back. Once we’re all on the floor, I think we’re going to have a pretty good chance to win some games.”