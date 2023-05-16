Doc Rivers Fired by Sixers: Twitter Sees Varying Reactions to the News

Twitter reacts to Rivers being fired by Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers fired Doc Rivers two days after a 24-point Game 7 loss up in Boston.

The lopsided defeat marked the third straight second-round playoff exit in the head coach's Philadelphia tenure.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Rivers produced a 154-82 record over three seasons with the Sixers, who have built championship aspirations but have fallen short of the Eastern Conference Finals.

"We played great all year," Rivers said after the Sixers' Game 7 loss to the Celtics. "This loss absolutely diminishes what we did this year in some ways. It doesn’t for us. I think this team is headed right. I thought we took another mental step this season. And then tonight, I thought we took that step backwards. But that’s OK. That happens, too."

Now the Sixers are looking for a new head coach in another attempt at that next big step. Noah Levick has that covered here.

So what went wrong for Rivers? Was he totally at fault?

Here are some reactions from the Twittersphere:

Live Now: Sixers Fire Doc Rivers Special Report | SNC Special with @TarynNBCS and @Jacko2544 https://t.co/LFpHwDsCo7 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 16, 2023

https://twitter.com/ColinCowherd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ColinCowherd reacts to Sixers parting ways with Doc Rivers pic.twitter.com/77DNH5aUq3 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports)

That Boston loss is shaping some legacies for several ppl on that Sixers team and some of the storylines will be very difficult to be rewritten. Rivers, Harden & Embiid all have some cloud like stigmas to shake off if possible. — Danny Pommells (@DPommellsNBCS) May 16, 2023

Embiid & Harden’s play got Doc fired. Doc’s poor reaction to the Celtics’ double bigs helped — Tyrone Johnson (@TyJohnsonNews) May 16, 2023

https://twitter.com/LegsESPN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LegsESPN on Doc Rivers.— 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) <a href="https://twitter.com/975TheFanatic/status/1658497184818503682

https://twitter.com/ramonashelburne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ramonashelburne on the relationship between the two.— 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) <a href="https://twitter.com/975TheFanatic/status/1658524225156546565

Makes sense.



I actually think Doc did a solid job this year, but it’s time for another shake up https://t.co/NdNWIsXyEk — Hunter Brody (@Brodes81) May 16, 2023

NBA coaches are hired to get fired. Part of the deal. I thought Doc did a good, not great, job. Ultimately, he built a structure to facilitate Embiid and this organization desperately needs Embiid to facilitate the team. That’s job one for the next coach. — Casey Feeney (@caseyfeeney66) May 16, 2023

https://twitter.com/stephenasmith?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stephenasmith reacts to the 76ers dismissal of Doc Rivers: pic.twitter.com/RC7cWG1hO0 — First Take (@FirstTake)

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers. He just wasn't special at enough big moments -- and the Sixers paid him to be special— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) <a href="https://twitter.com/EliotShorrParks/status/1658492314719858688

James Harden’s coach gets fired after a disappointing end to the season? pic.twitter.com/FvJLsIomxd — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) May 16, 2023

All these fired NBA coaches out here playing a game of musical chairs.



I’m not defending Doc, but Nurse, Bud and Vogel have rings and Monty got completely hosed.



This has become ridiculous. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 16, 2023

The first move -- Doc Rivers let go by the Sixers after the Game 7 loss in Boston. Woj was first.



Who will take over? Nick Nurse, Monty Williams, Mike Budenholzer all available. Who's your choice? — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) May 16, 2023