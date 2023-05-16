Philadelphia 76ers

Doc Rivers Fired by Sixers: Twitter Sees Varying Reactions to the News

The Sixers firing Doc Rivers led to mixed reactions on Twitter, with some saying it was deserved and others believing he was a scapegoat for the team's terrible performance in Game 7.

By Jordan Hall

Twitter reacts to Rivers being fired by Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers fired Doc Rivers two days after a 24-point Game 7 loss up in Boston.

The lopsided defeat marked the third straight second-round playoff exit in the head coach's Philadelphia tenure.

Rivers produced a 154-82 record over three seasons with the Sixers, who have built championship aspirations but have fallen short of the Eastern Conference Finals.

"We played great all year," Rivers said after the Sixers' Game 7 loss to the Celtics. "This loss absolutely diminishes what we did this year in some ways. It doesn’t for us. I think this team is headed right. I thought we took another mental step this season. And then tonight, I thought we took that step backwards. But that’s OK. That happens, too."

Now the Sixers are looking for a new head coach in another attempt at that next big step. Noah Levick has that covered here.

So what went wrong for Rivers? Was he totally at fault?

Here are some reactions from the Twittersphere:

Philadelphia 76ers
