Daryl Morey media availability after 76ers traded James Harden to Clippers

Daryl Morey is expected to meet the media after Sixers practice on Wednesday afternoon to answer questions about the team trading James Harden to the Clippers.

The Sixers traded Harden along with PJ Tucker and Filip Petrušev early Tuesday morning.

In the trade, the Sixers got back Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin, Marcus Morris Sr. and draft compensation that includes two first-round picks — an unprotected 2028 selection and a 2026 protected first-rounder via the Thunder. The team also received two second-rounders (2024 and 2029) and a 2029 pick swap.

Follow along with the live stream below once the press conference begins.

