Rain pushes Sunday's Phillies-Mets game from afternoon to evening 

As heavy rain and flooding continue to hit parts of the region, Sunday’s game between the Phillies and the New York Mets has been pushed from 1:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m., the team announced on Saturday.

The Phillies said the decision was made in order to avoid an extended rain delay in anticipation of more wet weather on Sunday.

Gates at Citizens Bank Park will open at 4:35 p.m. Sunday. The game will also feature prizes and surprises for Fan Appreciation Day with all fans 15 and over receiving a 2024 Schedule Magnet.

Due to Fan Appreciation Day and the last-minute change, Phillies fans who bought tickets for Sunday’s game will also receive a special ticket offer in February 2024 for an April 2024 game.

Fans with additional questions can email tickets@phillies.com or call 215-463-1000.