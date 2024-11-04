No Gold Gloves for the Phillies despite having 4 finalists

The Phillies had four finalists for National League Gold Glove awards but were shut out Sunday night when recipients were announced.

Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, first baseman Bryce Harper, second baseman Bryson Stott and left fielder Brandon Marsh were the nominees.

Atlanta's Chris Sale was named the Gold Glove pitcher, Arizona's Christian Walker won at first base, Milwaukee's Brice Turang at second base and the Cubs' Ian Happ in left field.

Wheeler won his first Gold Glove last year. Harper earned a nomination in his first full season at first base. Stott, a finalist in 2023 and 2024, has not won yet but has a strong reputation around the league defensively. Marsh is closer to average in center field but has grown into one of baseball's best in left field.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Gold Glove announcements kick off MLB's awards season. From a Phillies standpoint, the one to watch is NL Cy Young where Wheeler is viewed as the likely runner-up to Sale in a race that could be close.

Voting is conducted by the Baseball Writers' Associaton of America with ballots turned in by the final day of the regular season.

Here is the schedule for awards announcements:

Nov. 5: Executive of the Year

Nov. 12: Silver Sluggers

Nov. 14: Comeback Player of the Year and All-MLB teams

Nov. 18: Rookie of the Year

Nov. 19: Manager of the Year

Nov. 20: Cy Young

Nov. 21: MVP